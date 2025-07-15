Video shows Sandy Springs police chase end after PIT

The Brief Police said the chase started just after 1 a.m. on March 7 when officers saw a car on GA 400 traveling twice the speed of cars around it. As the officer approached the car, police said a "be on the look out" was issued by Dunwoody police for a car similar to the one the officer was behind. The driver now faces charges of reckless driving and fleeing and attempting to elude.



Sandy Springs police have released new video of a high-speed chase from March.

What we know:

Police said the chase started just after 1 a.m. on March 7 when officers saw a car on GA 400 traveling twice the speed of cars around it.

The officer tried to catch up with the alleged speeder, but before they could turn on their lights and sirens, officers said the car cut across multiple lanes of traffic to exit the highway.

As the officer approached the car, police said a "be on the look out" was issued by Dunwoody police for a car similar to the one the officer was behind. Dunwoody police said the car had run from a traffic stop on Interstate 285 West after being clocked at 120mph, and had taken the ramp to GA-400 Northbound.

What the Video Shows:

That's where the video begins.

The video shows an officer take the exit, and then begin trying to stop the car.

Officers said the car didn’t stop for Sandy Springs police either, and video shows it leading the officer on a chase for more than two minutes.

The video shows the car running through red lights and speeding far ahead of the pursuing officer.

The officer eventually got close enough to use a precision immobilization technique, or PIT, at the entrance of an apartment complex on Summer Drive. After the PIT, the car tried to drive away again before stopping. Officers then removed the driver from the vehicle.

Officers identified the driver as Jeana Saetang. Police said Saetang told them she ran because she was worried her license would be suspended if she received any more points.

What's next:

Saetang now faces charges of reckless driving and fleeing and attempting to elude.