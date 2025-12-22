Atlanta church announces $1M medical debt relief

The Brief Church announced $1 million in medical debt relief Relief comes as ACA subsidies are set to expire More than 400 toys were given to children



Members of Spirit and Truth Church celebrated the holiday season during Sunday services by announcing a major financial commitment to families in need.

What we know:

Church leaders revealed the congregation is providing $1 million in medical debt relief, an effort timed as Affordable Care Act subsidies are set to expire for millions of people nationwide.

What they're saying:

"Today was absolutely groundbreaking for us, trying to be relevant to the need and to what the moment requires," Pastor Moore explained. "We’ve noticed, of course, the recent changes in health care, and we made a decision to do something about it."

Following the announcement, the church continued its outreach by giving away more than 400 toys to children.

"We don’t want to just be a church in the heart of the city," Moore said. "We want to really have the city in our spirit and truth."

Spirit and Truth Church is one of the fastest-growing churches in Atlanta, adding more than 2,000 members in less than three years.