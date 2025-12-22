4 displaced after Cobb County house fire, firefighter injured

The Brief Fire broke out early Monday on Vinyard Way Four people were displaced; no civilian injuries One firefighter suffered minor burns



Four people were displaced early Monday morning after a house fire in Cobb County, authorities said.

What we know:

According to Cobb Fire, crews responded around 3:45 a.m. Dec. 22 to a reported house fire in the 3000 block of Vinyard Way. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the garage.

Crews immediately began firefighting efforts, and the fire was brought under control. No civilians were injured, but one firefighter suffered minor burns to the ears while battling the blaze.

What we don't know:

Officials said the cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.

OTHER RECENT FIRE STORIES