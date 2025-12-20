Cobb schools rally to help family after devastating house fire

The Brief Three Cobb schools united to donate gifts and money after a fire destroyed a staff member’s home. Staff purchased holiday presents and decorated the family’s rental home to restore normalcy. Administrators say the effort reflects the district’s core values and the family’s longtime support for others.



A Cobb County school community is stepping up for one of its own after a fire destroyed a family’s home just days before the holiday break. Staff, students, and families across three schools rallied to support Allatoona High School paraprofessional Margeaux Strasburger and her children, who attend Cobb schools.

What we know:

Strasburger lost her home in a devastating fire earlier this month, leaving the family to start over during what is typically a festive season. On Friday, the Allatoona, Harrison, and Ford school communities surprised the family with donations collected over the past week.

What they're saying:

In a video shared by the district, staff members told Strasburger they had gathered gifts, essentials, and financial support to help the family rebuild.

"Yeah, of course, we have a little gift for you guys, something else for you and your little lady. Just a fun little Christmas thank you, besides all the little stuff, thank you, thank you," one staff member said as they handed over presents. "We just wanted to love on you and tell you how much we appreciate you and really just wish you guys the best Christmas possible considering this."

Another staff member added, "No doubt it's hard considering the holidays, but just to try to make it feel as much like Christmas as possible. It should help out some. The staff again just came together and pitched in to make sure that we could do that for you."

Strasburger responded with gratitude, saying, "Thank you so much" as staff continued delivering gifts and support.

Along with monetary donations, school staff purchased holiday presents for the children, replacing items lost in the fire. K. Mike Whittle Designs also decorated the family’s rental home with Christmas lights to help restore a sense of normalcy and holiday cheer.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ A school community gathers to surprise an Allatoona High School staff member and her children with donated gifts and support at their temporary home in Cobb County on December 19, 2025. (Cobb County School District)

Allatoona High School Principal Lexie Bostick said the support reflects the school’s commitment to caring for one another.

"Supporting Margeaux and her family right now is important to Allatoona because she is family and because she has poured so much of herself into supporting our students," Bostick said. "This is a moment for our community to reflect its core values by surrounding her with the same care, encouragement, and love she gives to others."

Harrison High School Assistant Principal Shaleen Kappel said staff wanted to give back to a family known for supporting others in the community.