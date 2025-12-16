Woman found dead in bathroom after fire in Snellville home

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of Gwinnett County Fire

A woman was found dead during a weekend house fire in Snellville that left a two-story home a total loss, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were called to the 3000 block of Jonathan Court around 1:04 a.m. Dec. 14 after a neighbor reported a house on fire and said a woman was still inside. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the garage of the split-level home, with fire spreading into the attic.

What we know:

Firefighters encountered severely cluttered conditions inside the house, making the search difficult and dangerous. Crews initially tried to enter through the front door but were forced to retreat due to partial structural collapse, according to a press release. They then re-entered through the rear of the home.

During the search, firefighters found a woman deceased in a bathroom.

The husband told investigators the couple had been asleep when a smoke alarm went off. He said he went downstairs, saw flames in the garage, and evacuated the home while yelling for his wife to get out. He attempted to put out the fire before running to a neighbor’s home to call 911.

The home sustained extensive fire, smoke, and water damage and was declared a total loss. No firefighter injuries were reported, and medical crews were used to monitor responders at the scene. A fire chaplain was also called in to support firefighters.

What we don't know:

Fire investigators determined the fire started in the garage, but the cause remains undetermined.