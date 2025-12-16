Roland Castro sworn in as Woodstock police chief

article

The Brief Roland Castro was sworn in as Woodstock’s new police chief during a Monday ceremony at City Center. Mayor Caldwell cited Woodstock’s status as Georgia’s second-safest city and praised Castro’s proven leadership. Regional law enforcement leaders attended, signaling broad support for Castro’s appointment and vision.



Mayor Michael Caldwell officially swore in Roland Castro as the Woodstock Police Department’s new chief of police during a ceremony Monday evening at the Chambers at City Center, marking a leadership milestone for the city and its police department.

What we know:

The oath of office was followed by a reception attended by city leaders, community members, and a large gathering of current and former law enforcement professionals from across the region. Their presence reflected the professional respect Castro has earned and the relationships he has built throughout his career.

Mayor Michael Caldwell administers the oath of office to Roland Castro as he is officially sworn in as the Woodstock Police Department’s new chief of police during a ceremony at the Chambers at City Center in Woodstock on Dec. 15, 2025. (City of Woodstock)

Police chiefs and representatives from the cities of Alpharetta, Ball Ground, Canton, Johns Creek, Milton, and the Cherokee County School District were also in attendance.

What they're saying:

"Tonight marks an important milestone for the City of Woodstock as we officially swear in Chief Roland Castro," Caldwell said. "Woodstock is the second safest city in Georgia, and our Police Department is a major reason why. Chief Castro brings a proven record of leadership as he inherits an outstanding agency that serves our community with dedication every day. We are proud to have him here and we know he’s up to the task."

Castro thanked city leadership, elected officials, and residents for their support and emphasized his focus on community engagement and collaboration.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ City leaders and regional law enforcement officials gather to support Roland Castro’s swearing-in as Woodstock’s new police chief during a reception following the ceremony at the Chambers at City Center in Woodstock on Dec. 15, 2025. (City of Woodstock)

"I am honored by the trust placed in me by the Mayor and Council, city leadership, and the Woodstock community," Castro said. "I am committed to being present, listening to our residents, and working collaboratively to address concerns and keep Woodstock a safe place to call home. To the men and women of the Woodstock Police Department, I can’t wait to serve alongside you and get you all the training and tools you need to do your jobs. Let’s get to work."

Wayne Dodd, district director for U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, attended the ceremony and read a message from the congressman congratulating Castro and recognizing his record of leadership in public safety.

City officials said the strong turnout underscored support for Castro’s leadership as the Woodstock Police Department continues its commitment to serving the community with integrity and professionalism.