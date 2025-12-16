15-year-old killed during apparent attempted robbery in southeast Atlanta

Image 1 of 19 ▼ Atlanta police investigate the scene where a 15-year-old was shot and killed during an apparent attempted robbery at a home along Turman Avenue SE in southeast Atlanta on December 16, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Police say a 15-year-old was killed during an apparent attempted robbery in southeast Atlanta. The teen was armed and was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot. Investigators say evidence so far supports the shooter’s self-defense account.



A 15-year-old is dead in what Atlanta police are describing as an attempted robbery.

What we know:

Officers were called to a home along Turman Avenue SE around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a person shot.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 15-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the teen was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Investigators say the teen was in possession of a firearm.

The man who shot the teen flagged down an officer and reported that he was the victim of a robbery. He was taken to police headquarters for further questioning.

Investigators say at this point in the investigation everything lines up with the man’s account and sequence of events.

Officers worked into the evening canvassing the neighborhood, searching for evidence, speaking to witnesses and looking for possible video.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the teen who was killed.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting, whether any suspects are being sought or if anyone has been taken into custody.

Investigators also have not said whether a weapon was recovered, how many shots were fired or whether there is any surveillance video connected to the case.

What's next:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit responded to the scene to determine what led up to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

An autopsy will be performed on the teen.