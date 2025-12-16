Officers open fire on stolen SUV after chase from Tennessee into Georgia

The Brief Officers opened fire after a stolen SUV fled a traffic stop and crossed from Tennessee into Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is probing the officer’s use of force during the pursuit. Authorities have not said whether anyone was hurt, identified suspects, or announced any arrests.



A pursuit that began in Tennessee ended about two miles across state lines in Georgia, with officers opening fire on the fleeing vehicle.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the use of force.

What we know:

According to the GBI, officers with the East Ridge Police Department began following an SUV crossover that was reported stolen. The vehicle did not stop when the cruiser’s emergency lights and siren were activated and instead continued south into Georgia.

The SUV eventually pulled into the parking lot of a Circle K on Lafayette Road in Rossville. Two or three people were seen inside the vehicle as officers yelled for them to get out. They refused, and the GBI said the driver took off again.

That is when an officer opened fire, shooting at the vehicle.

The stolen SUV was later found at a different location in Rossville on Tuesday.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said why officers opened fire or how many shots were fired during the incident.

The GBI has not released whether anyone inside the crossover was injured or whether a weapon was recovered.

Investigators also have not identified the occupants of the vehicle or said whether any arrests have been made.

What's next:

The GBI said it will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.