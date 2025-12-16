Union City data center proposal draws heated, overcrowded council meeting

The Brief Overcrowding forced police to temporarily remove FOX 5 cameras from a packed Union City Council meeting. The Union City Zoning Commission approved rezoning land for a proposed data center near Buffington and Jonesboro roads. Residents and city leaders are divided over economic benefits versus environmental and consumer cost concerns.



A proposed data center in Union City packed the City Council meeting Tuesday evening. The room was so full that police asked FOX 5 cameras to leave at one point, citing overcrowding.

What we know:

Residents took to social media to urge others to pack Tuesday’s City Council meeting in protest of the proposed data center, which was approved by the Union City Zoning Commission last week.

The approval would rezone a parcel of land near Buffington Road and Jonesboro Road, a move that could pave the way for a new data center.

A public hearing was on the agenda before the full council Tuesday night.

What they're saying:

In a recent interview with FOX 5, Union City Mayor Vince Williams said data centers generate significant tax revenue and promote long-term economic development.

Residents opposing the move say the facility should be located in the city’s industrial areas and that placing a data center in a mixed-use area could impact the environment and increase costs for consumers.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the Union City Council will vote on the measure, if at all.

What's next:

FOX 5 cameras were allowed back inside once more room was made. The full report will air on FOX 5 News at 10 and FOX 5 News Edge at 11.