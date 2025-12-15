Battle over Union City data center plans heats up as community steps up pushback

The Brief Union City leaders are considering a proposal to build a new data center in their city. The facility would be located in the area of Buffington Road and Jonesboro Road. The Union City Zoning Commission is recommending the proposed site be rezoned so the data center can be built on the property.



What we know:

Last week, the Union City Zoning Commission voted to recommend that city leaders approve the rezoning of a parcel of land near Buffington Road and Jonesboro Road, a move that could pave the way for a new data center.

Union City resident Larry Batchlor attended the commission meeting and later took to social media to urge residents to pack Tuesday’s city council meeting in protest.

"We're not going to stand for it. And I'm totally against it," Batchlor told FOX 5. "I want us to move into a part of Union City that's industrial and so that, you know, they can be here. We can't tell them where to go, but we can zone them out."

Batchlor believes the facility should be located in the city’s industrial areas. He also believes a data center in a mixed-use area could impact the environment and increase costs for consumers.

What they're saying:

In a recent interview with FOX 5, Union City Mayor Vince Williams said data centers generate significant tax revenue and promote long-term economic development.

"The type of revenue that comes in is almost unimaginable," Williams explained. "This is an opportunity that many communities, especially communities like mine, deserve. You know, where we have the opportunity to create massive, financial support from a partner that is willing to come in."

What's next:

The next city council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The data center proposal is on the agenda.