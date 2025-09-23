Union City residents push back against proposed data center

The Brief Community activists and concerned residents are fighting efforts to build a data center in Union City. The group gathered at a community center in Union City to strategize Monday. The proposed facility would be built in the area of State Route 138 and Buffington Road.



Community activists and concerned residents are mobilizing against plans to build a data center in Union City.

What we know:

Dozens gathered Monday at a community center to strategize against the proposal, which would bring a data facility to the area of State Route 138 and Buffington Road.

"Our voice matters. This is our home, this is such a disruption to our well-being, our quality of life," said Cheryl Poytress, who lives in Union City.

Residents’ concerned over data center

What they're saying:

Opponents argue that while data centers play an important role in the digital economy, they consume large amounts of electricity and water, potentially straining local resources. Homeowners near the proposed facility also worry about environmental impacts and declining property values.

Union City leaders want growth

What they're saying:

Union City Mayor Vince Williams said he understands the concerns but emphasized that leaders want to ensure growth benefits the community.

"With any major development, it is natural for questions and concerns to arise," said Williams. "Our priority is to make sure Union City continues to thrive by advancing smart, well-planned growth that strengthens our residents’ quality of life. That means keeping safety at the forefront, building a resilient and sustainable local economy, and ensuring our community is prepared for the future. We are excited about the progress being made and remain committed to our vision of a safe, secure, and strong Union City."

Williams said the city has provided online resources to address residents’ questions, including a recent virtual meeting and a detailed FAQ.

Supporters taut economy

The other side:

Supporters of data centers say they can generate millions of dollars in tax revenue for local governments and create jobs, boosting the economy.

The proposal is still under review as Union City weighs concerns from residents alongside potential benefits for the community.