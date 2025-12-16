One detained after SWAT callout at Clayton County home

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Clayton County police respond to a domestic incident that prompted a SWAT callout at a home along the 7000 block of Sherman Road in Clayton County on Dec. 16, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief SWAT responded to a domestic incident at a home on Sherman Road in Clayton County. One suspect was detained without incident, and no injuries were reported. Police have not released the suspect’s identity, charges, or cause of the incident.



One person was detained after a domestic incident that prompted a SWAT response along a normally quiet Clayton County roadway.

What we know:

The SWAT team was called to a home in the 7000 block of Sherman Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators said there was property damage at the scene, but no one was injured.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name or age, what led to the domestic incident, or whether any charges have been filed.

Police also have not said how long the SWAT operation lasted, whether anyone else was inside the home, or the extent of the property damage.

What's next:

Additional details are expected as the investigation continues.