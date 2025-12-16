Mother of Rockdale County student allegedly beaten by teacher demands accountability

The Brief A Rockdale County teacher is accused of striking a 13-year-old student 20 times in a classroom. The student’s mother and attorney say the incident reflects systemic failures in the district. Rockdale County Schools says it has safety and training initiatives in place and takes misconduct seriously.



The mother of a Rockdale County middle school student who was reportedly beaten by his teacher earlier this month is calling for accountability and safety reforms across the district.

Student allegedly assaulted by teacher

The backstory:

Authorities say school surveillance video shows the educator striking the 13-year-old boy around 20 times.

The assault happened inside a Conyers Middle School classroom on Dec. 1, according to Danielle Offett, the teen’s mother.

The teacher accused in the attack is Melvin McClain, a former Teacher of the Year. McClain is now charged with child cruelty and simple battery.

Mother is ‘fearful’

What they're saying:

The student’s mother and her attorney spoke during a news conference in Conyers on Tuesday.

She said she is fearful and frustrated.

"The teachers are there to teach. They are there to protect our children, our children to feel safe when they leave our home. But right now, I don't feel that way," Offett said.

Offett is represented by attorney Kianna Chennault, who says this case reflects a broader pattern of district failures.

"This is systemic failure in Rockdale County… They are failing our schools, failing our children, failing our parents," Chennault said.

Chennault also represents other families who allege physical abuse by teachers in the district. She said repeated accusations highlight insufficient transparency and oversight.

"How emboldened must you be to know there is a camera and still place your hand on a child that's not yours — and not just once. Twenty times."

District responds

What they're saying:

A Rockdale County Public Schools spokesperson said the district has implemented improvement plans involving staff development, behavior initiatives, and safety enhancements to strengthen support for teachers and students.

The district said in a statement, "Rockdale County Public Schools takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and will not tolerate any behavior that harms children. When employees do not meet our standards, we take swift, appropriate action, and remove them from the classroom. We remain committed to upholding our standards and taking decisive action whenever those standards are not met."