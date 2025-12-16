Fayette County high-speed chase rookie drug bust arrests

The Brief A rookie Fayette County deputy used his first PIT maneuver to stop a fleeing van and seize 71 grams of meth. Investigators say the chase began as a traffic stop and escalated into a dangerous pursuit through roadways and parking lots. Two suspects were arrested and charged with meth trafficking after deputies recovered drugs from the stopped vehicle.



A high-speed chase in Fayette County ended with a rookie deputy using a precision maneuver to stop a fleeing vehicle and uncover a large amount of drugs, authorities said.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Desmond Waters, who graduated from the county’s Regional Training Academy in July, was involved in his first PIT maneuver during the pursuit. Investigators say it led to the seizure of 71 grams of crystal meth.

What we know:

Video of the chase shows what authorities described as a chaotic pursuit before the rookie deputy successfully executed the maneuver and brought the situation under control.

The pursuit began as a traffic stop, according to investigators, but quickly escalated when the driver refused to pull over. Deputies chased the vehicle through parking lots and onto roadways, at times traveling on the wrong side of the road, video from the incident shows.

Video released by the sheriff’s office shows Waters chasing a white van with a driver and a passenger inside. During the pursuit, the driver is seen veering into oncoming traffic, forcing other motorists to take evasive action. The video also shows the van speeding through a shopping center parking lot and narrowly missing parked cars.

At one point, Waters rammed the van. After the pursuit returned to the roadway, the deputy executed the PIT maneuver, bringing the chase to an end. A brief foot chase followed before both suspects were taken into custody.

After the vehicle was stopped, deputies took the driver into custody following a brief foot chase. Investigators identified him as Terrico Williams, a 48-year-old from Riverdale. He is charged with felony fleeing, felony possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in methamphetamine.

Methamphetamine seized following a high speed chase was displayed by Fayette County deputies after a fleeing vehicle was stopped during a traffic stop that escalated into a pursuit in Fayette County on an unspecified date. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

A passenger in the vehicle, a 20-year-old Deona Williams from Atlanta, was also arrested. Authorities said she is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

Investigators said deputies later searched the vehicle, described as a white panel van, and found approximately 71 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Marijuana was also believed to be inside the van. Authorities said the drugs were discovered after the vehicle was stopped and searched following the chase.

What they're saying:

Law enforcement officials said suspects often flee during traffic stops when they have drugs or other illegal items in their vehicles.

What is a PIT maneuver?

Dig deeper:

A PIT maneuver, short for precision immobilization technique, is a tactical driving move used by law enforcement to stop a fleeing vehicle by making controlled contact that causes the suspect’s vehicle to spin and lose forward momentum.

A white panel van sits disabled after a Fayette County deputy used a PIT maneuver to end a high-speed chase that began as a traffic stop and led to drug trafficking arrests in Fayette County on Dec. 10, 2025. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

In general, an officer uses a patrol vehicle to nudge the rear quarter panel of the fleeing vehicle, aiming to disrupt traction and force the vehicle into a spin. The goal is to end a pursuit quickly and reduce the risk of a prolonged chase, though the maneuver can still be dangerous and is typically used only under specific conditions and with training.

Fayette County deputy training

Why you should care:

The deputy’s actions highlighted recent training efforts in Fayette County, where a new training center opened within the past year. The facility includes a quarter mile driving track used to repeatedly teach advanced driving techniques, including PIT maneuvers, to deputies fresh out of the academy.

Drug bust investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what initially prompted the traffic stop that led to the pursuit.

Investigators have not disclosed how fast the vehicles were traveling during the chase or how long the pursuit lasted.

The sheriff’s office has not released details on where the methamphetamine was found inside the van or whether additional evidence was recovered.

Terrico Williams, 48, of Riverdale, left, and 20-year-old Deona Williams from Atlanta, right, are shown in booking photos after their arrests on drug trafficking charges following a high speed chase that ended with a PIT maneuver in Fayette County on (Fayette County Sheriff's Office) Expand

It is unclear whether either suspect has prior criminal convictions related to drugs or fleeing law enforcement.

Authorities have not said whether additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

It was not clear when their next court appearances would be or if they had retained legal representation.

What's next:

Both suspects are being held in the Fayette County Jail without bond.