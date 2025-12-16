Dameyon Heck remains at large after deadly Alison Court shooting

article

The Brief Police are searching for Dameyon Heck, 24, wanted in an Oct. 18 homicide on Alison Court in southwest Atlanta. Two other suspects have been arrested and charged with murder and related felony counts tied to the same shooting. Investigators have not released the victim’s name, motive, or details about Heck’s alleged role in the killing.



A man wanted in connection to a homicide on Alison Court in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Dameyon Heck, 24, is wanted in connection to a murder which took place at the Valero gas station located on the corner of Alison Court and Delowe Drive on Oct. 18, 2025.

Heck is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

What they're saying:

This alert comes days after a second suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly October shooting in southwest Atlanta.

Ranique Crawford was taken into custody Dec. 11 in Brooklyn, New York, in coordination with the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, the New York Police Department and the Atlanta Police Department Fugitive Unit. Crawford is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is awaiting extradition to Atlanta.

Tremeico Watson, 20, was taken into custody Nov. 4 by officers with the Atlanta Police Department Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit on traffic offenses. Police said the Homicide Unit later secured arrest warrants charging Watson with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Murder suspect Tremeico Quncell Watson was taken into custody after a high-speed chase and foot pursuit in southwest Atlanta on Nov. 4, 2025. (Atlanta Police Department)

The charges stem from a shooting reported shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 18. Atlanta police officers responded to a call of a person shot at 2070 Alison Court SW, where they found a 33-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Responding medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s name or said how the suspects are connected to the shooting.

Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive or detailed what role Dameyon Heck is accused of playing in the homicide.

Authorities also have not said how many shooters may have been involved, whether any surveillance video captured the incident, or if a weapon has been recovered.

It is also unclear when Heck was last seen, where he may be headed, or when extradition proceedings for the other suspects could be completed.

What you can do:

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, visiting stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 app, or texting CSGA to 738477. Tipsters do not have to provide their name or identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.