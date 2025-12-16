Data shows odometer fraud on rise across US

The Brief CARFAX estimates tens of thousands of vehicles in the state are suspected of having their odometers rolled back, a scam that experts say can happen in seconds. The owner of Atlanta Speedometer in Sugar Hill said he receives calls about rolling back mileage often. Experts say there are steps buyers can take to protect themselves, including getting a vehicle history report and having a trusted mechanic inspect the car before purchasing



A warning for anyone shopping for a used car this holiday season: odometer fraud is on the rise, and it could cost buyers thousands of dollars without them ever realizing it.

Rise in odometer fraud

By the numbers:

New data from CARFAX shows the problem is growing nationwide and right here in Georgia.

The company estimates tens of thousands of vehicles in the state are suspected of having their odometers rolled back, a scam that experts say can happen in seconds.

The mileage on the dashboard is a number most car buyers trust, but CARFAX data shows that number may not always be telling the truth.

To show just how easy it can be to manipulate an odometer, a technician demonstrated the process using a relatively inexpensive device that he says does have a legitimate purpose but is often used illegally.

"I've entered in a new mileage, all I do is press the enter button," said Josh Ingle, president of Atlanta Speedometer in Sugar Hill. "After a couple seconds, you're going to see that the odometer resets itself and it will come back with a brand new number. So at that point in time, we've ultimately shaved 100,000 miles off this vehicle."

When asked how simple the process is, Ingle agreed.

"It seems so easy," FOX 5's Tyler Fingert said.

"Very easy," Ingle responded.

Despite what many drivers believe, digital odometers can actually make the scam easier to hide. CARFAX estimates nearly two and a half million vehicles on the road are suspected of odometer fraud, a 14 percent increase from last year.

Georgia odometer fraud

Local perspective:

In Georgia alone, CARFAX estimates 77,000 vehicles have been tampered with, including 56,000 in the Atlanta area. The company says consumers lose an average of $3,300 in value each time a vehicle’s mileage is rolled back.

Odometer rolling back

What they're saying:

Ingle said he regularly receives calls asking about rolling back odometers, despite the practice being illegal.

"Got gotten kind of used to it at this point. We've been in business for a while, but, people think that they can just arbitrarily change the mileage, maybe because they put an engine in or something like that," Ingle said.

"Something specific to 2025 is the used car market. So the inventory for used cars is much lower. That means the cost is much higher. But people don't want to spend as much money. So scammers are thinking, how do I make this vehicle look more attractive? How do I make it more desirable?" said Em Nguyen, CARFAX director of public relations.

How to protect yourself

What you can do:

Experts say there are steps buyers can take to protect themselves, including getting a vehicle history report and having a trusted mechanic inspect the car before purchasing.

CARFAX has these recommendations: The good news is that odometer rollback fraud can almost always be avoided. Do these first:

Pull the Carfax Vehicle History Report to understand the vehicle’s history and check the title, maintenance, and inspection records to compare the mileage on the vehicle.

Enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) at carfax.com/odometer to check for potential odometer fraud.

Check out the wear and tear on the gas, brake, or clutch pedals. Does the wear seem in line with what the odometer is reading?

Always have a trusted mechanic inspect the car before a purchase. They should be able to tell if a vehicle looks older than its odometer suggests. A trained mechanic will notice things you won’t — and have vantage points to check the car that you don’t — and may question why certain parts or components show advanced signs of wear that do not correspond to the vehicle’s mileage. For example, if the car’s spark plugs and wires should last 100,000 miles but look like they are due for replacement when the odometer reads 40,000 miles, that’s a problem.