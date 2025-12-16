Registered sex offender wanted in Jasper and Spalding counties

article

The Brief Registered sex offender Jody Douglas Whitten is wanted in Jasper and Spalding counties, authorities say. Investigators believe Whitten frequents the Jasper and Henry County area and urge immediate public tips. Whitten has a prior Clayton County conviction for enticing a child for indecent purposes, records show.



A 53-year-old registered sexual offender is wanted in Jasper and Spalding counties, according to authorities.

What we know:

Jody Douglas Whitten, of Moticello, is known to frequent the Jasper County and Henry County area.

What they're saying:

Sheriff’s officials say Whitten is wanted in connection with ongoing matters in both Jasper and Spalding counties and ask anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately.

Dig deeper:

According to court records, Whitten was arrested in Spalding County on a violation of probation charge in March. Additional details about that arrest were not immediately available.

Records from the Georgia Department of Corrections show Whitten has a prior conviction for enticing a child for indecent purposes. He was convicted in Clayton County in 2004 and sentenced to six years in prison. His incarceration history includes time served from 2004 to 2006 and again from 2008 until his release on December 30, 2009.

The Georgia Sex Offender Registry lists Whitten as a Level 2 offender. His primary or last known address is off Georgia Highway 212 West in Monticello. Registry records indicate his most recent residence verification date was Nov. 3.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led to the most recent violation of probation arrest in Spalding County or when Whitten was last confirmed to be in custody.

It remains unclear when Whitten was last seen, how investigators determined he may be in the Jasper or Henry County area, or whether law enforcement believes he poses an immediate threat to the public.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 706-468-4930.