I-285 south closed at Ponce de Leon Avenue due to garbage truck fire

Updated  December 16, 2025 2:55pm EST
DeKalb County
Vehicle fire on I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire has shutdown part of Interstate 285 south in DeKalb County. 

What we know:

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation's 511 website, all lanes of the interstate are closed before Ponce de Leon Avenue after a vehicle fire.

The GDOT cameras show heavy smoke and a large fire.  

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw firefighters working around what appeared to be a garbage truck. Firefighters also appeared to be climbing a ladder and dealing with something inside the container on the garbage truck.  

Firefighters battle fire on I-285 near Ponce de Leon Avenue.  (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

There is no timeline for when the road will reopen or what caused the fire. 

What's next:

FOX 5 has reached out to DeKalb County Fire Rescue for more information.  

The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 reviewing GDOT's 511 website. It has been updated with photos from SKYFOX 5. 

