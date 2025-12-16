I-285 south closed at Ponce de Leon Avenue due to garbage truck fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fire has shutdown part of Interstate 285 south in DeKalb County.
What we know:
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation's 511 website, all lanes of the interstate are closed before Ponce de Leon Avenue after a vehicle fire.
The GDOT cameras show heavy smoke and a large fire.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw firefighters working around what appeared to be a garbage truck. Firefighters also appeared to be climbing a ladder and dealing with something inside the container on the garbage truck.
Firefighters battle fire on I-285 near Ponce de Leon Avenue. (FOX 5)
What we don't know:
There is no timeline for when the road will reopen or what caused the fire.
What's next:
FOX 5 has reached out to DeKalb County Fire Rescue for more information.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 reviewing GDOT's 511 website. It has been updated with photos from SKYFOX 5.