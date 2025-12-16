Car crashes into Athens Kroger near self-checkout area

article

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating after a car crashed into a Kroger store, ending up near the self-checkout area.

What we know:

It happened on Tuesday afternoon at the Kroger in the Alps Village Shopping Center.

A FOX 5 viewer sent photos showing the vehicle inside the store after it drove through a glass wall, along with a large police presence.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Cleanup crews work inside the Alps Road Kroger after a car crashed through a glass wall and ended up near the self-checkout area, as Athens-Clarke County police continue investigating in Athens, Georgia, on December 16, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police have not said what caused the car to crash into the store or whether the incident was accidental or intentional.

Investigators have also not released information on possible injuries, the condition of the driver, or whether the store was open and occupied at the time.

FOX 5 has requested more information.