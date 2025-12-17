Expand / Collapse search

Ellenwood overnight house fire forces family from home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 17, 2025 5:17am EST
    • Overnight fire displaces DeKalb County family
    • Flames started in basement, spread to attic
    • No injuries reported; pet treated at scene

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An overnight fire displaced a DeKalb County family just days before Christmas.

Fire crews were called to a home on Flakes Mill Road in the Ellenwood community around midnight. Flames broke out inside the house, forcing the family to leave, but no one was injured.

Firefighters also assisted a pet that was inside the home at the time of the fire. The animal was treated at the scene.

Investigators say the fire appears to have started in the basement and spread upward into the attic. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

  • Information provided by DeKalb County fire department. 

