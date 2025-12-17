Ellenwood overnight house fire forces family from home

article

An overnight fire displaced a DeKalb County family just days before Christmas.

What we know:

Fire crews were called to a home on Flakes Mill Road in the Ellenwood community around midnight. Flames broke out inside the house, forcing the family to leave, but no one was injured.

Firefighters also assisted a pet that was inside the home at the time of the fire. The animal was treated at the scene.

Investigators say the fire appears to have started in the basement and spread upward into the attic. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.