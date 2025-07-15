Man drowns after 'selfless' act to rescue mom and daughter

The Brief Frank Young jumped into the Chattahoochee River to save a girl and her mother on July 2. Young managed to save the mother and child, but was dragged down into the river. Young's son said he doesn't doubt for a moment his father would do it all again.



Loved ones of a man who died on the Chattahoochee River trying to help a mother and her young daughter who fell in say he died the way he lived: selflessly.

Frank Young, 59, died on July 2 after jumping into the Chattahoochee River to save a four-year-old and her mom.

His son spoke with FOX 5's Rob DiRienzo.

"My father went in there to try to save them, being the selfless man he was, he ended up losing his life. But saving both the mother and the child," Alexander Young-Ore, his son, said.

What we know:

The Roswell Fire Department said the tragic incident happened at the river near Gerrard Landing Park around on the night of July 2.

Young was there with some family friends, when he heard the woman and child's cries for help and jumped into the river without hesitation.

Young managed to save the mother and child, but was dragged down into the river, his son said.

"His loss is something that has left a hole in my heart," Young-Ore said. "I miss him every single day. I miss him dearly, so much."

Timeline:

Young was on the Chattahoochee River with some family friends on the evening of July 2.

"Originally, he was there to fish with them because they had little children with them, and he wanted to spend time with them," Alexander Young-Ore said.

That’s when the four-year-old girl fell into the river near Garrard Landing on July second.

"Then the mother came in after her, and she couldn't swim. She was also drowning. And then my father went in to save both of them," Young-Ore said.

Roswell firefighters sent a rescue boat downstream as it got dark.

About an hour later, they found Young’s body in seven feet of water.

The medical examiner has ruled the cause of death was drowning.

The backstory:

Young-Ore said he worked as a taxi driver in the Dunwoody area, but was originally from New York, his son said.

He said he doesn't doubt for a moment his father would do it all again.

"He would be proud and content with what happened. Though he lost his life, he saved the life of two other people," he said.

What you can do:

Young’s family has asked for the community’s help covering funeral expenses by donating to a GoFundMe.

They hope to lay him to rest next Monday in Lawrenceville, according to his obituary.

"He was a great man. A selfless man that loved people," his son said.