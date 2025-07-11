Man who died saving drowning mother, child in Chattahoochee River identified

article

The Brief The family of a man who died after trying to save a boy and woman drowning in the Chattahoochee River have identified him as Frank Young. The family says Young didn't know how to swim but still didn't hesitate to jump into the Chattahoochee River to save the lives of strangers. A GoFundMe has been created to raise money for his funeral.



A GoFundMe created by the man's family has identified him as Frank Young.

What we know:

The Roswell Fire Department said the tragic incident happened at the river near Gerrard Landing Park around on the night of July 2.

According to the GoFundMe page, Young heard the woman and child's cries for help and jumped into the river without hesitation.

Young managed to save the mother and child, but was dragged down into the river.

His body was found by police later that night.

What they're saying:

The GoFundMe organizers described Young as a "father, husband, and hero" who did everything he could to save the mother and child, despite not knowing how to swim.

"His passing has left a permanent mark not just on those who knew him, but on an entire community, a reminder of the power of selflessness," the post reads.

What you can do:

Young's family is now raising money to help cover his funeral expenses.

As of Friday morning, it had raised more than $8,000 of its $10,000 goal.

You can learn more and donate here.