Decatur man arrested on child molestation charges

A Decatur man is behind bars on child molestation charges stemming from two incidents that allegedly took place over the summer, investigators said.

Adam Steele Ford, 34, of Decatur, was arrested on Thursday on Flat Shoals Parkway outside a local business.

According to arrest warrants, Ford is charged with two felony charges of aggravated child molestation involving victims under the age of 16.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred between July and August 2025.

Ford was being held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.