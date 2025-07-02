Man drowns in Chattahoochee after trying to save boy

article

A man is dead after trying to save a boy from drowning.

What we know:

The Roswell Fire Department said it happened in the Chattahoochee River near Gerrard Landing Park around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The man entered the river to save the boy.

The boy was brought to shore, but the man disappeared.

Roswell police said the man's body was found late Wednesday night and the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy.

There is no suspicion of criminal activity, according to police.

Roswell police and fire, the National Park Service, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Johns Creek Fire Department all worked to find the man.

What we don't know:

The names of the boy saved and the man who drowned have not been released.