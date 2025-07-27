College Park deadly stabbing suspect arrested

article

A man was arrested for murder hours after a deadly stabbing in College Park, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

College Park Police responded to calls about someone being stabbed in the 1800 block of Southampton Road on Saturday, according to deputies. When officers arrived, they found a person lying in the grass with a stab wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives with the College Park Police Department identified a suspect, Jorge Ortega, and charged him with malice murder, officials said. The department issued a warrant and asked the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office to locate Ortega.

Deputies said they determined Ortega was in Gwinnett County, so deputies began working with the Gwinnett County Police Department and Sheriff's Office to arrest the suspect.

At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Ortega was arrested, according to CCSO, and booked into the Clayton County Jail.

What they're saying:

The Sheriff's Office thanked all the agencies involved with helping deputies arrest Ortega within eight hours of the stabbing.