College Park deadly stabbing suspect arrested

Published  July 27, 2025 12:56pm EDT
College Park
Jorge Ortega arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing on July 26, 2025.  (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • College Park Police responded to calls about someone being stabbed in the 1800 block of Southampton Road on Saturday, according to deputies.
    • The victim was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries, the sheriff's office said.
    • Detectives with the College Park Police Department identified a suspect, Jorge Ortega, and charged him with malice murder, officials said.
    • At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Ortega was arrested, according to CCSO, and booked into the Clayton County Jail.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A man was arrested for murder hours after a deadly stabbing in College Park, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

College Park Police responded to calls about someone being stabbed in the 1800 block of Southampton Road on Saturday, according to deputies. When officers arrived, they found a person lying in the grass with a stab wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives with the College Park Police Department identified a suspect, Jorge Ortega, and charged him with malice murder, officials said. The department issued a warrant and asked the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office to locate Ortega.

Deputies said they determined Ortega was in Gwinnett County, so deputies began working with the Gwinnett County Police Department and Sheriff's Office to arrest the suspect.

At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Ortega was arrested, according to CCSO, and booked into the Clayton County Jail.

What they're saying:

The Sheriff's Office thanked all the agencies involved with helping deputies arrest Ortega within eight hours of the stabbing.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Clayton County Sheriff's Office. 

