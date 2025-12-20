Clayton County superintendent to retire: ‘I leave with no regrets, but only gratitude”

article

The Brief Dr. Anthony W. Smith will retire February 1, 2026, after nearly four decades in public service. The school board fully supports his decision, praising his leadership, partnerships, and districtwide improvements. The district has not announced an interim superintendent or launched a search for his successor.



Clayton County Schools Superintendent and CEO Dr. Anthony W. Smith will retire early next year, a decision the district’s board publicly endorsed this week as it prepares for a leadership transition.

What we know:

Dr. Smith announced he will step down February 1, 2026, saying the choice came after "thoughtful reflection and consultation with my family." In a recorded message, he called his tenure "one of the greatest honors of my professional life" and said nearly four decades in public service made him confident it was time for "a new chapter."

Board Chairman Benjamin Straker also released a video message, speaking on behalf of the entire Clayton County Board of Education. He said the board "fully support[s] Superintendent and CEO of Schools, Doctor Anthony W. Smith’s decision to retire" and praised his impact on Clayton County Public Schools.

What they're saying:

Straker said Dr. Smith "put Clayton County on the national map by galvanizing signature partnerships and investments that would expand opportunity for our students." He credited Smith with stable leadership that strengthened academics, modernized school facilities, and elevated the district’s reputation. "Doctor Smith accomplished what he set out to do, establishing a strong, stable foundation that enables the district’s next leader to advance the work further," he said.

Dr. Smith reflected on his path to the superintendent’s office, beginning with his childhood in southwest Atlanta. "From my humble beginnings in southwest Atlanta, raised by single mother, I could never have imagined the honor of leading one of the largest school systems in Georgia," he said. Before entering education, he served in the U.S. Air Force and later worked in banking. He said each chapter taught discipline, preparation, and service to something greater than himself.

In his message, Smith highlighted district improvements during his tenure, including stronger academic outcomes, enhanced discipline and organizational structures, upgraded facilities, and expanded opportunities for students. He credited employees, families, and community partners for making that work possible and thanked the Board of Education for its trust. "I leave with no regrets, but only gratitude for the opportunity to serve," he said.

Smith said his retirement will allow him more time with his children and two grandchildren, who attend Clayton County schools. He added that stepping down in February ensures the board has enough time to select the next superintendent before the upcoming school year, maintaining continuity in leadership.

What we don't know:

An interim superintendent has not been announced and a search has not yet been announced.