Gwinnett jury convicts gunman in Snellville drug heist killing

The Brief Adrian "Draino" Johnson was convicted in a gang-related drug robbery that killed Gerryon Ly’Darrius Ceasor. Johnson received life without parole plus consecutive sentences totaling 80 years. Six additional defendants in the case are awaiting trial on related charges.



A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a 20-year-old Grayson man in a deadly gang-related drug robbery, sentencing him to life in prison without parole plus additional consecutive terms that total 80 years.

What we know:

Prosecutors said Adrian "Draino" Synclare Johnson was found guilty on Friday morning of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, violating Georgia’s RICO Act, multiple gang activity charges, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, drive-by shooting, conspiracy to violate drug laws and several firearm offenses. The convictions stem from the February 2025 shooting death of 24-year-old Gerryon Ly’Darrius Ceasor in Snellville.

The backstory:

Investigators said the violence began weeks earlier. On Jan. 4, 2025, Johnson and fellow gang members conspired to rob a victim of a Draco semi-automatic pistol. Less than a month later, on Feb. 2, Johnson contacted Ceasor to arrange a marijuana purchase. When Ceasor arrived, prosecutors said Johnson and several co-defendants pulled alongside his vehicle and attempted to rob him of the drugs he brought to the meet-up. Shots were fired into Ceasor’s car, killing him.

What they're saying:

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said the verdict reflects the county’s commitment to cracking down on gang violence. "Gang violence is intolerable in this community, and we will do everything we can to stop it," she said. "We want to thank the jury for this verdict that sends a message that gang behavior will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law when their activities bring life-threatening situations to this community. We hope that this verdict and sentencing bring justice and solace to the family and loved ones of Mr. Ceasor."

What's next:

Six additional defendants were indicted in the case. Jordan Maurice Luna, 19, Solomon James Bartleson, 22, Martinez Tennell Lambert, 17, Vachon Ray Singleton, 20, Kentory Jamaal Watson Jr., 18, and Jayden Makhi Amy, 18, are expected to be tried later. Johnson’s case proceeded first because he requested an expedited trial.