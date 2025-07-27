Chattahoochee River rescue: Atlanta fire saves 2 men

article

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department rescued two men stranded in the Chattahoochee River, according to officials.

AFRD crews responded alongside an Atlanta Police helicopter and Cobb County's Swift Water Rescue Team just before 10 p.m. Saturday near the Paces Mill Boat Ramp. The teams used drone technology to find the victims who were stuck in a tube that was deflating.

Despite fog and darkness, AFRD rescued both men and turned them over to paramedics. Both men were out of the water by 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

AFRD said the men didn't have any life jackets when their floats started to deflate.