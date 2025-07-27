Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from MON 11:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 PM EDT, Putnam County
5
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Putnam County, Greene County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Pike County, Madison County, Morgan County, Oglethorpe County, Jasper County, Barrow County, Spalding County, Henry County, Oconee County, Jackson County, Clarke County, Upson County, Banks County, Butts County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 PM EDT, Barrow County, Clarke County, Pike County, Greene County, Oconee County, Upson County, Banks County, Lamar County, Morgan County, Jackson County, Newton County, Butts County, Madison County, Oglethorpe County, Henry County, Rockdale County, Jasper County, Walton County, Spalding County
Heat Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until MON 2:00 AM EDT, Elbert County, Franklin County, Hart County, Stephens County
Heat Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Hart County, Elbert County, Franklin County, Stephens County

Chattahoochee River rescue: Atlanta fire saves 2 men

By
Published  July 27, 2025 12:33pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Crews responded two calls of two men stuck in the Chattahoochee River on July 26, 2025.

The Brief

    • Crews responded just before 10 p.m. Saturday near the Paces Mill Boat Ramp.
    • Both men were out of the water by 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officials said.
    • No injuries were reported, according to officials.

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department rescued two men stranded in the Chattahoochee River, according to officials.

What we know:

AFRD crews responded alongside an Atlanta Police helicopter and Cobb County's Swift Water Rescue Team just before 10 p.m. Saturday near the Paces Mill Boat Ramp. The teams used drone technology to find the victims who were stuck in a tube that was deflating.

Image 1 of 5

Crews rescued two men whose floats deflated while on the Chattahoochee River on July 26, 2025. 

Despite fog and darkness, AFRD rescued both men and turned them over to paramedics. Both men were out of the water by 11:30 p.m. Saturday, officials said.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

Dig deeper:

AFRD said the men didn't have any life jackets when their floats started to deflate.

The Source: Information in this article came from a FOX 5 crew speaking with fire officials on scene. 

AtlantaNews