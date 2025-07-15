PHOTOS: MLB All-Star Game 2025 Red Carpet dazzles fans in Atlanta

Image 1 of 20 ▼ Nicole Olson and Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves arrive at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game red carpet at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game festivities were in full swing on Tuesday as players from across the league hit the red carpet outside Truist Park, bringing high fashion and fanfare to the heart of Braves Country.

What we know:

The MLB All-Star Game 2025 red carpet show, a now-traditional part of All-Star Week, featured top stars including Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and several Atlanta Braves standouts. Crowds packed The Battery to catch a glimpse of their favorite athletes dressed in designer suits and custom ensembles.

Braves players including Ronald Acuña Jr., Max Fried, and Matt Olson were among those who walked the red carpet, greeted by roaring cheers from local fans. Ohtani, representing the Dodgers, and Judge, a perennial fan favorite from the Yankees, drew heavy attention as well.

The red carpet is part of a broader celebration that also includes the Home Run Derby, Futures Game, and fan activations throughout Atlanta. This marks the first time since 2000 that the city has hosted the MLB All-Star Game, after losing the 2021 edition when it was relocated to Denver.