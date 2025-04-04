Five charged in metro Atlanta firearms bust during multi-agency immigration operation

article

The Brief Five individuals charged with firearms-related offenses following a multi-agency immigration enforcement operation in metro Atlanta. Authorities seized 13 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, with many firearms believed to be destined for Mexico. Operation Take Back America aims to combat illegal immigration, dismantle transnational criminal organizations, and reduce violent crime, coordinated by the David G. Wilhelm Atlanta OCDETF Strike Force.



Federal authorities have charged five individuals with firearms-related offenses following a weeklong, multi-agency immigration enforcement operation in metro Atlanta, officials announced Friday.

The coordinated effort — which ran from March 24 to April 2 — was led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Enforcement and Removal Operations, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Local law enforcement agencies also assisted.

What we know:

In total, authorities seized 13 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Investigators say many of the firearms were headed for Mexico.

The following individuals were charged:

Lucio Hernandez Mora, 45, of Riverdale, was charged with possession of a firearm by an alien unlawfully present in the United States. He was arrested April 1 after agents found two firearms during a search of his residence.

Cameron Vick, 22, of Atlanta, was indicted on nine counts of making false statements to a firearms dealer. Authorities believe the weapons he acquired — including two belt-fed M249S rifles — were destined for Mexico. He was arrested March 27.

Bernice Macias Montes, 31, of Atlanta, was charged with making false statements to a firearms dealer. Five firearms were recovered from her home on March 27.

Teresa Gonzales-Hoppo, 56, of Lithia Springs, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by an alien illegally present in the U.S. A weapon was found in her home during a March 27 search.

Carlos Sambrano, 28, of Rex, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Seven firearms were recovered from his residence that same day.

All five defendants have made their initial court appearances before federal magistrate judges in Atlanta.

What they're saying:

"This initiative sends a strong message to those engaged in criminal activity, whether regarding immigration-related or firearms offenses," said Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. "The determined ongoing and coordinated efforts of our federal and local law enforcement partners will achieve measurable results in making our communities safer."

HSI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Steven N. Schrank said the operation reflects "HSI’s unwavering commitment to upholding immigration laws and targeting illegal aliens allegedly possessing and trafficking in firearms."

"By leveraging our partnerships and resources, we are identifying and apprehending those who exploit our immigration system to engage in criminal activities that threaten public safety and national security," Schrank said.

Special Agent in Charge Benjamin Gibbons of the ATF added, "The success of these investigative efforts could not be accomplished without cohesive partnerships, which keep our communities safe."

Jae W. Chung, Acting Special Agent in Charge of DEA’s Atlanta Division, said the enforcement "sends a clear message to the Mexican drug cartels and their criminal associates, that keeping our communities safe is our highest priority."

Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said the case "clearly illustrates the success that can be achieved when federal agencies unite their resources and expertise to combat violent criminals."

Dig deeper:

The charges stem from Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative launched by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat illegal immigration, dismantle transnational criminal organizations, and reduce violent crime. In Georgia, the initiative is coordinated by the David G. Wilhelm Atlanta OCDETF Strike Force.

The investigations were conducted with assistance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Secret Service, Georgia State Patrol, and a wide range of local police departments and sheriff’s offices across metro Atlanta.

Federal prosecutors from the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) and Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) are handling the prosecutions.

What we don't know:

It was unclear if any of the defendants had retained legal representation.

Their next court date was not immediately known.