Boat explodes on Lake Lanier; 7 people injured

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  July 4, 2025 10:33pm EDT
Hall County
    • Seven people were burned in a boat explosion on Lake Lanier.
    • The explosion happened near Margaritaville.
    • Two of the people were taken to Atlanta for treatment. The others were treated at local hospitals.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Seven people had to be taken to the hospital with burns after their boat exploded on Lake Lanier, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

The explosion happened around 7 p.m. near the Margaritaville at Lake Lanier Islands.

Deputies say a 23-foot cabin-cruiser was being towed in Landshark Cove when it suddenly burst into flames. The victims, who range in age from 45 to 5, received second and third degree burns. Two were taken to Grady Memorial in Atlanta while the rest were treated at local area hospitals.

The person operating the boat managed to rescue all seven people and brought them to paramedics at Margaritaville, deputies said.

No other information has been released at this time.

The Source: Information obtained from the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

