I-85 in Troup County shut down after passenger van catches fire

A passenger van carrying 11 people caught fire Saturday on Interstate 85 North, just north of Interstate 185, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers arrived at the scene just after 4 p.m. and found the van fully engulfed in flames.

All 11 passengers had exited the vehicle.

GSP shut down all lanes of I-85 North for about 45 minutes, troopers said.

Troup County firefighters extinguished the fire.

A FOX 5 viewer sent us the picture below of the fire.

A vehicle fire on I-85 in Troup County.

One lane reopened around 4:50 p.m. The second lane remained closed until 5:21 p.m. due to the fire’s proximity to the road and potential hazards, according to GSP. The interstate fully reopened after the van was towed.

What we don't know:

Police did not release what caused the fire.