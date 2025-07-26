I-85 in Troup County shut down after passenger van catches fire
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - A passenger van carrying 11 people caught fire Saturday on Interstate 85 North, just north of Interstate 185, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
What we know:
Troopers arrived at the scene just after 4 p.m. and found the van fully engulfed in flames.
All 11 passengers had exited the vehicle.
GSP shut down all lanes of I-85 North for about 45 minutes, troopers said.
Troup County firefighters extinguished the fire.
A FOX 5 viewer sent us the picture below of the fire.
A vehicle fire on I-85 in Troup County.
One lane reopened around 4:50 p.m. The second lane remained closed until 5:21 p.m. due to the fire’s proximity to the road and potential hazards, according to GSP. The interstate fully reopened after the van was towed.
What we don't know:
Police did not release what caused the fire.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Georgia State Patrol via email.