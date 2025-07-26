Feud between neighbors allegedly causes shooting in northwest Atlanta

article

The Brief Police responded to calls of a shooting in the 3000 block of Middleton Road around 11:30 Saturday morning. The victims are a 45-year-old woman, a 19-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl. A suspect is in custody. Police said the shooting appeared to be part of an ongoing dispute.



A feud between neighbors ended with three people shot and a suspect in custody, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 3000 block of Middleton Road around 11:30 on Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a mother and her two daughters shot, police said. They are a 45-year-old woman, a 19-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Three women show outside apartments, Suspect is a neighbor the family was feuding with, police said.

All three victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. One is in "light critical" condition, according to police. The others are stable.

The three victims and the shooter were neighbors who lived in the same building, police said. Police told FOX 5 that the shooting happened after a days-long dispute between the two families.

Neighbors said the families had exchanged words and even hit each other's cars in the parking lot over the past several days.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any names in this case.

Police said it's possible multiple people could be arrested in connection with the shooting.