Woman killed in fall from vacant Emory building used in 'Stranger Things'

The Brief Young woman dies after falling from building on Emory’s Briarcliff campus Police say group was exploring an abandoned, fenced-off property Building is known as a filming location for "Stranger Things"



A young woman is dead after falling from a building on Emory University’s Briarcliff property early Friday morning, prompting a police investigation into how the incident happened.

What we know:

DeKalb County police and firefighters responded to the scene near North Decatur Road after receiving reports of a fall from a vacant building on the Briarcliff campus. Officers say the woman was part of a group that had been exploring the abandoned structure when she fell. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the woman’s name, but described her as a young adult, possibly in her late teens or early 20s. Investigators believe the group gained access to the property by climbing over a chain-link fence surrounding the five-story building, now known as Building A. The structure previously housed the Georgia Mental Health Institute psychiatric hospital before Emory University purchased the property and surrounding acreage.

The building is well known locally for its use as a filming location, including serving as Hawkins National Laboratory in the Netflix series "Stranger Things," as well as appearances in other television shows and movies, including "The Vampire Diaries."

What we don't know:

Police say it is still unclear why the group entered the property. The investigation remains ongoing as officers work to determine exactly what led to the fatal fall.

The young woman has not been identified at this time.

This is a breaking news report and the information above is subject to change. Check back for updates to this story.

Dig deeper:

It has been reported that the building, which was built in the 1960s, is being demolished.

It has been a popular site for urban explorers even though it is not open to the public.

"Stranger Things," which was filmed in multiple locations throughout Georgia, is in its final season. The second part of the final season arrives on Christmas Day and the grand finale will air on Dec. 31.