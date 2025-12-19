Thousands of Fort Benning soldiers traveling home for holidays

The Brief More than 7,000 Fort Benning trainees traveling home for holidays Soldiers departing through Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Annual Holiday Block Leave pauses training until January



Thousands of Army trainees from Fort Benning are heading home for the holidays as part of a long-standing military tradition that temporarily pauses training to allow soldiers time with family.

What we know:

Early Friday morning, the first groups of trainees arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where buses dropped them off to begin their journeys home. Many stopped by the USO for food and snacks before moving through security for what is expected to be a long travel day.

More than 7,000 trainees from the 194th Armored Brigade and the 198th Infantry Brigade are scheduled to pass through the airport as part of the Army’s annual Holiday Block Leave. During this period, initial entry training at Fort Benning comes to a halt so soldiers can rest, recharge and spend time with loved ones.

Army officials say the large-scale travel operation is carefully planned months in advance to ensure orderly movement through the airport while minimizing disruptions for the general public during the busy holiday travel season. Drill sergeants and cadre are also included in the break, with training set to resume in early January.