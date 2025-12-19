Man injured in DeKalb home shooting, shots fired from outside

article

The Brief Man injured in early morning shooting at DeKalb County home Police called to Providence Point Way around 4 a.m. Investigators believe shots may have been fired from outside



DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that injured one person inside a home early Friday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 7700 block of Providence Point Way around 4:07 a.m. after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, police found a man inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Investigators believe shots may have been fired into the home from outside, but detectives say the investigation is ongoing and that detail has not been confirmed.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about any suspects or a possible motive as the investigation continues.