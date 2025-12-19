Man injured in DeKalb home shooting, shots fired from outside
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that injured one person inside a home early Friday morning.
What we know:
Officers were called to the 7700 block of Providence Point Way around 4:07 a.m. after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, police found a man inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Investigators believe shots may have been fired into the home from outside, but detectives say the investigation is ongoing and that detail has not been confirmed.
What we don't know:
Police have not released information about any suspects or a possible motive as the investigation continues.