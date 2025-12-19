Expand / Collapse search

Man injured in DeKalb home shooting, shots fired from outside

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 19, 2025 10:45am EST
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • Man injured in early morning shooting at DeKalb County home
    • Police called to Providence Point Way around 4 a.m.
    • Investigators believe shots may have been fired from outside

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that injured one person inside a home early Friday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 7700 block of Providence Point Way around 4:07 a.m. after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, police found a man inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Investigators believe shots may have been fired into the home from outside, but detectives say the investigation is ongoing and that detail has not been confirmed.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about any suspects or a possible motive as the investigation continues.

The Source

  • Information provided by DeKalb County Police Department. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews