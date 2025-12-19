79-year-old Decatur man arrested for child exploitation

The Brief GBI arrests 79-year-old Decatur man on child exploitation charge Investigation began after CyberTipline report in February 2024 DeKalb County Police assisted in the arrest



A Decatur man has been arrested following a Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe into the sexual exploitation of children.

What we know:

The GBI announced Thursday that James Hill, 79, of Decatur, was taken into custody and charged with sexual exploitation of children. The arrest stems from an investigation that began in February 2024 after the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding suspected online possession of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators say the inquiry into Hill’s online activity ultimately led to his arrest, with assistance from the DeKalb County Police Department. Hill was booked into the DeKalb County Jail. Authorities noted the case is part of the ongoing work of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which focuses on identifying and prosecuting individuals involved in the distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to child exploitation cases is encouraged to contact the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or submit a report through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the GBI tip line or online reporting tools.