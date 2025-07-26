Family calls for changes after father of 12 killed in shooting

The Brief D'Anthony Reaves family says he is the man Atlanta police found shot multiple times the morning of July 19th near the Greyhound bus station on Forsyth Street. To honor his brother, Deointea Hightower formed the group "Power for the Fathers" to help get people off the street which is something he said his brother was determined to start.



One week after his brother was shot and killed near the Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta, a man is continuing his calls to get guns off the street.

The backstory:

Family members say D'Anthony Reaves was shot and killed on July 19.

D'Anthony Reaves family says he is the man Atlanta police found shot multiple times the morning of July 19th near the Greyhound bus station on Forsyth Street. Police say he died on the scene.

Reaves leaves behind twelve children and eight stepchildren.

What they're saying:

"I still want justice and I also want policy change from the Greyhound even to our city," Reaves' brother Deointea Hightower said.

"I feel like the violence is still getting higher and higher. Even though Mayor is saying that the crime is getting lower, I can't see it," he added.

To honor his brother, Hightower formed the group "Power for the Fathers" to help get people off the street, which is something he said his brother was determined to start.

"He wanted me to rent apartment homes and give people treatment. He wanted to get brothers to graduate get a GED get technical with their hands. It's just something he wanted to do, and I'm going to make sure it be did," he explained.

What you can do:

The family has also set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.