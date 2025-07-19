Man killed after being shot multiple times in Atlanta

article

A man is dead after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

Officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 200 block of Forsyth Street SW. Once there, officers said they found the man around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The man had been shot twice in the face and once in the arm, according to police. He died at the scene.

The Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name of the victim.