Man killed after being shot multiple times in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 19, 2025 5:27pm EDT
Atlanta
Police at the scene of a deadly shooting on Forsyth Street.

The Brief

    • Police found the man around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of Forsyth Street SW.
    • The man had three different gunshot wounds, police said. 
    • Police have not released the victim's name. 

ATLANTA - A man is dead after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

Officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 200 block of Forsyth Street SW.  Once there, officers said they found the man around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The man had been shot twice in the face and once in the arm, according to police. He died at the scene.

Image 1 of 2

Police investigate a deadly shooting on Forsyth Street.

The Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the name of the victim. 

The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department via a release. 

