Man killed after being shot multiple times in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A man is dead after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning, according to Atlanta police.
What we know:
Officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 200 block of Forsyth Street SW. Once there, officers said they found the man around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The man had been shot twice in the face and once in the arm, according to police. He died at the scene.
Police investigate a deadly shooting on Forsyth Street.
The Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the name of the victim.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department via a release.