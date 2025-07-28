4 Years Later: Katie Janness' murder at Piedmont Park haunts Atlanta

article

It has now been four years since Katherine "Katie" Janness and her dog, Bowie, were found brutally stabbed to death near the 10th Street entrance of Atlanta’s Piedmont Park—a case that remains unsolved and continues to haunt the city.

Atlanta police reaffirmed their commitment in June to solving the case, issuing a renewed plea for information from the public. Investigators say the homicide investigation is still active and that they are focusing efforts on DNA evidence that could yield new leads.

A Chilling Crime in One of Atlanta’s Most Iconic Parks

What we know:

On the night of July 27, 2021, Janness left her Midtown apartment to walk Bowie after dinner. She never returned. Concerned, her partner, Emma Clark, used a phone tracking app to locate them—only to make a horrifying discovery.

Just after 1 a.m. on July 28, police responded to the scene at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive, where they found the bodies of Janness and Bowie near the entrance to Piedmont Park.

Shortly after the murder, police released a security image from a nearby camera showing Janness and Bowie in a crosswalk. However, despite the presence of cameras inside the park, officials revealed that the surveillance equipment was outdated and not functioning at the time of the killing.

Disturbing Details from the Autopsy

What we know:

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s report revealed Janness suffered over 50 stab wounds to her face, neck, and torso. The letters "F," "A," and "T" were reportedly carved into her torso—indicating a potential message or motive behind the attack. The medical examiner also noted signs of blunt force trauma and mutilation.

Investigators believe the nature of the wounds suggests a level of familiarity and emotional intensity from the perpetrator. However, no suspects have been named, and police have not shared results from a necropsy performed on Bowie, who may have also provided forensic evidence.

A Case That Still Demands Justice

What they're saying:

A memorial bench now stands in the dog park where Janness and Bowie often played, serving as a somber reminder of their lives and the questions that remain unanswered.

"The Atlanta Police Department remains committed to solving this case of a life taken in an act of senseless violence and bringing justice to those responsible," the department said in a statement in June.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information—no matter how small—to come forward. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for tips leading to an arrest and indictment.

How to Submit Tips

Call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477

Submit online at crimestoppersatlanta.org

Text "CSGA" and your tip to 738477