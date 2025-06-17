Katie Janness murder: Police focusing on DNA in deadly Piedmont Park stabbing

article

The Brief Homicide investigators are continuing to search for new leads in the brutal killing of Katherine Janness and her dog, Bowie, near Piedmont Park in 2021. Janness' partner found the Atlanta bartender stabbed to death near one of the entrances to the park after she didn't return from taking the dog out for a walk after dinner. Investigators say they are focusing on DNA evidence in hopes that they can find whoever was responsible for the killings.



It's been almost four years since the brutal stabbing of Katherine Janness near one of the entrances to Atlanta's Piedmont Park shocked the city. Now police have shared a new update into the investigation of her murder.

The mystery behind who killed the Atlanta bartender and her partner's dog remains unsolved. Authorities are hoping a new call for tips may help them find justice.

When and where in Piedmont Park did the murder happen?

The backstory:

In the early morning hours of July 28, 2021, officers went to the entrance of Piedmont Park at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive after receiving a call from Janness' partner, Emma Clark.

Relatives say Janness had taken Clark's dog Bowie for a quick walk but never came back after dinner. The couple lived up the street from the park and had been together for years.

Using her iPhone, Clark found both Janness and the 3-year-old dog dead near the entrance to the park.

MORE: Piedmont Park murder: Atlanta police release 911 call

Investigators shared an image of Janness and Bowie using a crosswalk near the park shortly before the murder.

Atlanta Police shared a photo taken from a Midtown security camera before Katherine Janness' murder. (Atlanta Police Department)

City officials said there were cameras in Piedmont Park that night, but those cameras were inactive because of outdated technology.

The cameras were not removed because their presence was deemed valuable.

Investigators tried to determine if there was any information to extract from the cameras, but no images or video have been made public.

A bench now sits in the dog park where Janness and Bowie used to spend their free time - a reminder that the mystery behind their deaths remains.

Katie Janness and her dog Bowie were brutally stabbed to death inside Piedmont Park on July 28, 2021. (Courtesy of the family)

Katherine Janness' autopsy

Dig deeper:

Katherine Janness suffered more than 50 stab wounds to her face, neck and torso the night in July she was murdered in Piedmont Park, according to an autopsy report .

The autopsy showed Katie Janness died due to "sharp force injuries of her face, neck, and torso" that caused injuries to major blood vessels and internal organs. At least 15 of those wounds were to her head.

The report revealed the letters "F", "A", and "T" were carved into her torso. The report described significant mutilation to her upper torso.

Janness also suffered blunt force injuries that damaged major blood vessels and internal organs, the medical examiner found.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

A former investigator said evidence in the autopsy may suggest a "familiarity " and "high emotions."

While the APD ordered an examination looking for potential DNA that may have ended up on or in the mouth of Bowie, authorities have not released information on the necropsy.

Police searching for new leads in Piedmont Park murder

What they're saying:

In a release this week, the Atlanta Police Department said that the investigation into Katherine Janness and Bowie's murders "remain active and ongoing."

"The Atlanta Police Department remains committed to solving this case of a life taken in an act of senseless violence and bringing justice to those responsible," the department said in a statement.

The agency said investigators are focused on DNA evidence in hopes of getting a new lead in the case.

What you can do:

The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit is asking anyone who may have information that could help with the investigation to send in tips.

A reward of up to $10,000 is available for any tips that lead to an arrest and indictment in the case.

You can submit your tips by calling (404) 577-8477, online via www.crimestoppersatlanta.org, or by texting "CSA" and your tip to 274637.