July 4th Georgia boating updates: Two explosions, several injuries and BUIs

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reported 18 people were injured, 22 boating under the influence citations were issued, and two people died on Georgia waterways on July 4.

The agency released the update Saturday morning and detailed a few of the incidents. Here's what happened around North Georgia.

Two boating incidents were reported on Lake Allatoona, one on Lake Lanier, and one on West Point Lake.

Boat explosions

What we know:

Seven people were injured after a boat explosion on Lake Nottely, according to Georgia game wardens. The incident happened on July 4, shortly after a vessel had fueled up at Cozy Cove Marina in Union County. After idling away from the dock, the boat’s engine cut off. When the occupants tried to restart it, the vessel exploded. All seven people on board were transported to the hospital with burns, which officials said ranged in severity.

A boat exploded on Lake Lanier, injuring seven people, according to the DNR. The explosion happened around 7 p.m. near Margaritaville at Lake Lanier Islands. The person operating the boat managed to rescue all seven people and brought them to paramedics at Margaritaville, deputies said. People on board suffered second- and third-degree burns, according to the DNR.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Other boating incidents

What we know:

Game wardens responded to the Blockhouse Boat Ramp just after 4 p.m. Friday to reports of an injury. Once there, they discovered a 13-year-old girl had been struck by a boat's propeller. Wardens said the girl jumped off a tube and swam to the boat while it was still on. When she reached for the boat's ladder, the propeller hit her leg. Wardens applied a tourniquet to the leg, and the girl was taken to Kennestone Hospital in Cobb County.

At 6:30 p.m. Friday, wardens responded to Allatoona Landing for an overturned vessel. Officials said the boat capsized after it hit several large wakes. All four people in the boat went into the water; two swam to safety while the other two held onto the boat and personal flotation devices until another boat picked them up. No injuries were reported.

The DNR said wardens responded to reports of a vessel sinking on West Point Lake around 10:20 p.m. in Troup County. Wardens said a boat started to lean after watching fireworks on the lake. The group tried to make it back to the boat ramp, but the vessel sank 15 feet from it, sending everyone on board into the water. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was nearby and picked up all five occupants. No injuries were reported.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, wardens found a man they believe was struck by lightning while operating a personal watercraft on Lake Blue Ridge. The 18-year-old was taken to Blue Ridge Medical Center for treatment.

Boating while drinking

What we know:

Five BUI citations were issued on Lake Lanier, two on Lake Allatoona, and one on Lake Oconee, according to the DNR.

Holiday weekend continues

What's next:

The DNR said it would send more updates as the holiday weekend continues. The next one is expected on Sunday morning.