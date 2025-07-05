Saturday morning earthquake hits near Georgia state line

article

The Brief A 2.7-magnitude earthquake hit 25 miles north of Augusta in Edgefield, South Carolina. The earthquake shook the area around 11:20 a.m. Saturday. There was no information about damage or injuries provided.



A 2.7-magnitude earthquake hit just over the Georgia--South Carolina state line Saturday morning.

What we know:

The earthquake struck about 25 miles north of Augusta, Georgia, in Edgefield, South Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That's about 130 miles east of Atlanta.

The earthquake shook the area around 11:20 a.m., but there are no reports of it being felt near Atlanta.

What we don't know:

There was no information about damage or injuries provided.

Dig deeper:

This earthquake is much less intense than the 4.1-magnitude felt in metro Atlanta in May. That earthquake struck the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, but several people reported feeling it around the area.