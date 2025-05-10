Expand / Collapse search

4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Tennessee, felt in Atlanta

By Heather Miller
Updated  May 10, 2025 10:47am EDT
The Brief

    • A rare earthquake was felt in Atlanta and western Tennessee after striking near Greenback, Tennessee Saturday morning.
    • There’s no word yet on injuries or damage.

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Tennessee Saturday morning and was felt as far as Atlanta and western North Carolina. 

What we know:

The U.S. Geological Survey said it happened shortly after 9 a.m. ET near Greenback, Tennessee, which is about 30 miles south of Knoxville. That's about 125 northeast of Atlanta. 

New stations in Georgia and North Carolina reported feeling tremors from the quake.

FOX 5 Atlanta meteorologist Alex Forbes said although aftershocks are possible, it's not likely they'll be felt in Atlanta.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on damage or injuries, though earthquakes of this magnitude typically don't cause damage. 

Prior earthquakes in Tennessee

The backstory:

Earthquakes are not uncommon in the region. The Eastern Tennessee seismic zone is one of the most active in the Southeast and extends across parts of Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.

Two tremors struck in December 2018. One was a 4.4 magnitude earthquake that was centered in Decatur, Tennessee, which is south of Knoxville. It shook homes as far away as Atlanta.

Another earthquake struck a few days later with a magnitude of 3.0. Its epicenter was about two miles (four kilometers) southeast of Mascot, near Knoxville. It also was felt in parts of Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina.

The Source: This report includes information from FOX 5 meteorologist Alex Forbes, the U.S. Geological Survey and The Associated Press. 

