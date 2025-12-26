Catoosa County firefighters save pets, reptiles from house fire

article

The Brief Holiday Rescue: Multiple animals, including reptiles, were safely removed from the burning home. Contained Damage: Firefighters kept the blaze confined to the basement, though smoke impacted the rest of the house. No Injuries: All family members and emergency personnel emerged from the incident unharmed.



Firefighters in Catoosa County saved a family’s pets, including several reptiles, after a fire broke out in a Pine Circle home on Christmas afternoon.

What we know:

Emergency dispatchers received the call just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Crews from Stations 1, 3, 6, and 7 responded to the scene, supported by volunteer firefighters, command staff, and Puckett EMS.

Upon arrival, fire teams located the blaze in the basement of the residence. While firefighters were able to contain the flames to the lower level, officials noted that the upper floors sustained significant smoke damage.

Amid the efforts to extinguish the fire, crews successfully evacuated a variety of animals from the home. No injuries were reported for the residents, the firefighters, or the rescued animals.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Southeast Recovery Services is currently assisting the displaced family with their immediate needs.