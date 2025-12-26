Critical Missing: 12-year-old last seen Christmas Day in NW Atlanta

article

The Brief Missing Juvenile: 12-year-old Shorty Collin was last seen at 7:15 a.m. on Christmas Day. Last Known Location: The boy was spotted in the 1500 block of Glenrock Drive NW in Atlanta. Critical Search: Atlanta Police SVU investigators are treating the disappearance as a critical missing person case.



The Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public's help to find a "critical missing" 12-year-old boy last seen on Christmas morning.

Shorty Collin, born in July 2013, was last seen at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 25 at a residence located in 1500 block of Glenrock Drive NW. Due to his age and the circumstances of his disappearance, authorities have classified him as a critical missing person.

Investigators have not released a description of his clothing but have issued a "Be On the Lookout" (BOLO) alert to all local law enforcement.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Collin's whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by contacting the APD Special Victims Unit directly at 404-546-4260.