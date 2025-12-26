Critical Missing: 12-year-old last seen Christmas Day in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is asking for the public's help to find a "critical missing" 12-year-old boy last seen on Christmas morning.
Shorty Collin, born in July 2013, was last seen at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 25 at a residence located in 1500 block of Glenrock Drive NW. Due to his age and the circumstances of his disappearance, authorities have classified him as a critical missing person.
Investigators have not released a description of his clothing but have issued a "Be On the Lookout" (BOLO) alert to all local law enforcement.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding Collin's whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by contacting the APD Special Victims Unit directly at 404-546-4260.