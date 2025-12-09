New Georgia laws going into effect Jan. 1, 2026 | What to know

article

Georgia will enter 2026 with a wide slate of changes affecting homeownership, elections, courts, vehicles, health services, and taxes.

Overall, the new laws focus on strengthening consumer protections, improving transparency, streamlining state systems, and expanding access to professional services. Homebuyers will benefit from expanded warranty requirements, motorists will see new rules for temporary tags and enforcement practices, and taxpayers will gain access to new savings options designed to soften disaster-related expenses. Election rules will tighten to reduce last-minute investigations, and health care providers will have new tools for treating patients remotely.

Some changes are expected to immediately affect most residents—such as automatic transfer of HVAC warranties, tax-advantaged catastrophe savings accounts, revised rules for temporary vehicle permits, new safeguards for campaign disclosures, and expanded teledentistry access.

Others largely update state agency oversight, permitting procedures, or professional licensing standards. The full list below outlines each law taking effect January 1, 2026, along with straightforward explanations of what they mean for Georgia residents and businesses.

🔌MAJOR CONSUMER-PROTECTION & HOME-RELATED CHANGES

Act 285; SB 112 – Automatic Transfer of HVAC Warranties

This new law protects homebuyers by ensuring:

Any HVAC manufacturer warranty automatically transfers to the new owner when a house is sold

Warranties take effect on the actual installation date

Companies can no longer require owners to register equipment to start coverage

Why it matters: Home sellers and buyers no longer lose valuable warranty coverage during closing or title transfer. Contractors and real estate agents must treat warranties as active regardless of registration.

🗳️ELECTIONS, CAMPAIGNS, PUBLIC DISCLOSURE & GOVERNMENT-ACCOUNTABILITY

Act 293; SB 199 – Ethics and Campaign Reporting Reform

Key changes include:

Ethics Commission cannot open a candidate investigation within 60 days of an election

Financial disclosures for local elected officials now filed with the state—not locally

PACs must maintain separate bank accounts

Candidates must affirm they've completed legally required training

Home addresses must be redacted from public records

Why it matters: This reduces last-minute election disputes, increases transparency, and improves identity protection for public officials.

🚗VEHICLE REGISTRATION, LICENSE PLATES, AND MOTOR-VEHICLE RULES

Act 272; HB 551 – Temporary Tags, Vehicle Security & Booting Rules

This law makes sweeping changes:

Third-party vendors can now issue temporary license plates electronically

Vehicle dealers will have updates to how "master dealer tags" are issued

People cannot register vehicles through a shell entity simply to avoid taxes

Booting companies must receive formal permits and follow new posting rules

Law gives businesses controlled digital access to Dept. of Revenue vehicle data

Why it matters: Drivers get faster access to legal temporary plates, fraud decreases, and improper booting is harder to carry out.

Act 301; SB 291 – "America First" License Plate

Creates a specialty tag featuring the U.S. flag and the phrase "America First."

Funds collected go to Georgia’s general fund.

🧑🏽‍⚖️CRIME, COURTS & JUDICIAL CHANGES

Act 23; HB 179 – Digital Recording of Court Hearings

Instead of requiring simultaneous stenographic transcription, courts may:

Digitally record hearings

Transcribe them only when needed

Why it matters: It speeds up scheduling and reduces court backlog.

Act 171; HB 55 – Additional Superior Court Judge for Alapaha Circuit

Adds a third superior court judge covering:

Workload expansion

Jury administration

Staffing and facility needs

Why it matters: More judicial capacity means quicker hearings and fewer case delays.

🌎ENVIRONMENTAL & WASTE-REGULATION CHANGES

Act 259; HB 351 – Revised Solid-Waste Handling Rules

This law:

Removes outdated "special solid waste" category

Eliminates manifest-tracking regulations

Requires proof that facility plans match zoning rules

Updates public-meeting notice rules for landfill expansions and site selection

Why it matters: Community zoning protections are strengthened, and permitting becomes more streamlined.

🏢EMPLOYMENT, DEPARTMENT RULES & STATE AGENCY PROCEDURES

Act 292; SB 191 – Clear Rules for Appeal Deadlines

Defines the official "issue date" of department rulings to determine appeal deadlines.

Why it matters: Workers and employers now have clarity on when a ruling becomes final and when an appeal window expires.

🦷PROFESSIONAL LICENSING, HEALTH SERVICES, DENTISTRY & ACCOUNTING

Act 87; HB 148 – Public Accountancy Act of 2025

Updates CPA rules by allowing:

Alternate combinations of education and job experience to qualify

Mobility for out-of-state applicants

Modernized firm reporting requirements

Who benefits: Accounting students, multistate firms, and employers.

HB 197 – Health Provider Response Requirements

Updates insurance rules by requiring:

Treating health care providers to make documented, good-faith efforts to respond to attempts by review agents to discuss patient care

Clear communication during utilization review decisions

Compliance when insurers or review entities request treatment clarification

Who benefits: Patients experiencing treatment delays, medical providers navigating review processes, and insurers seeking timely responses.

Act 79; HB 567 – Teledentistry Authorization

Allows dentists to legally treat patients remotely and requires insurance coverage to recognize remote dental care.

Why it matters: People in rural areas or without transportation gain better access to dentistry.

💸TAX, MONEY, PROPERTY & BUSINESS INCENTIVE CHANGES

Act 269; HB 511 – Catastrophe Savings Accounts

Allows every taxpayer to create an emergency savings account that:

Can be used toward disaster damage repair

Earns tax-free interest

Provides deductible contributions

Funds may transfer to heirs.

Why it matters: Insurance deductibles are rising statewide; this law helps homeowners prepare financially.

Act 24; HB 144 – Expanded Tax Credit for Preceptor Rotations

This law:

Increases tax credits for professionals training healthcare students

Now includes licensed dentists

Why it matters: Encourages more hands-on training opportunities.

Act 124; HB 475 – State Production Certification Fee System

The Georgia Department of Economic Development:

Can charge review fees for production tax-credit certification

Can require film companies that lose appeals to cover court costs

Why it matters: It discourages non-qualifying production companies from filing frivolous appeals.

Act 251; HB 129 – Conservation Use & Post-Production Credits

This two-part law:

Allows certain leased land to still qualify as conservation property

Restores tax credits for television/film post-production work

Why it matters: Agricultural landowners and Georgia’s entertainment industry benefit.

SOURCE: Summary of General Statues Enacted in 2025