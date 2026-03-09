Knife-wielding man who tried to set fire at Jasper Waffle House identified: GBI

The Brief A 33-year-old Jasper man was shot and injured by police after allegedly throwing knives at officers. The incident began with a suspicious activity call involving attempted arson at a local Waffle House. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent probe; no law enforcement officers were injured.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a 33-year-old man hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a confrontation with authorities in Jasper.

What we know:

Jasper police officers and Pickens County sheriff’s deputies first responded to a suspicious activity call at approximately 1:21 p.m. on March 8. Reports indicated a man, identified as Chase Benham of Jasper, had damaged a vehicle and tried to set it on fire at the Waffle House located at Highway 515 and Highway 53.

Benham allegedly fled the restaurant armed with at least one knife. Law enforcement later located him on Darnell Road, where he was found to be in possession of multiple knives. During that encounter, Benham reportedly threw knives at the officers. Jasper police officers opened fire, striking Benham once.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet specified how many officers discharged their weapons during the encounter on Darnell Road.

Investigators have not detailed the specific nature of the damage caused to the vehicle or how the attempted arson was carried out.

While Benham was taken to an area trauma hospital for treatment, his current medical condition has not been released.

What's next:

The GBI is currently conducting an independent investigation into the use of force. Once the investigation is finished, the complete case file will be turned over to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for a formal review. Benham remains at an area trauma hospital for treatment of his injuries.