Man shot by Jasper police after throwing knife, trying to burn cars at Waffle House

The Brief A Jasper police officer shot a man on Sunday who allegedly threw a knife at them. Before the shooting, the suspect allegedly had been trying to set cars on fire in the Waffle House parking lot. The GBI is investigating.



State law enforcement is investigating after a Jasper police officer shot a man who allegedly threw a knife following a chaotic scene at a Waffle House on Sunday afternoon, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the restaurant at Highway 515 and Highway 53 around 1:20 p.m. to assist Jasper police with a man who was allegedly damaging vehicles and trying to set them on fire.

The man then fled on foot, armed with multiple knives, before authorities caught up with him on Darnell Road, deputies said.

When approached by law enforcement, the man then reportedly threw a knife at a Jasper police officer. That officer fired his weapon, hitting the man.

The man was provided medical assistance at the scene before being turned over to EMS. No law enforcement officers were injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say the extent of the suspect’s injuries or identify him.