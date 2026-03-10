People reportedly shot during birthday party on Bluebird Lane in Dekalb

The Brief DeKalb County authorities are investigating a shooting on Bluebird Lane in Decatur area. Crime scene investigators collected evidence and focused their search both inside and outside a local residence. A witness told FOX 5 Atlanta the shooting happened during a birthday party.



DeKalb County police responded to reports of shooting that may have resulted in injuries Tuesday morning in an unincorporated area of Decatur.

What we know:

The gunfire took place at a residence on Bluebird Lane near Peachcrest Road and Columbia Drive.

Detectives and crime scene technicians have spent several hours at the scene, focusing their efforts both inside and outside the home. Investigators were seen placing evidence markers and collecting clues across the property as the sun rose.

A woman told FOX 5 Atlanta that the shooting happened during a birthday party for her 22-year-old friend. She said that she ran into a bathroom with several other people to hid. The woman also told FOX 5 that three people at the party were hit by bullets. However, that information has not been confirmed.

What we don't know:

The identities of the possible victims and a possible motive for the gunfire has not been released by the police as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing news report and information above is subject to change. Check back for updates.